Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 218.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

