Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after acquiring an additional 855,424 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after acquiring an additional 642,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

MMC opened at $162.55 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.48 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day moving average is $161.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

