The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after buying an additional 370,564 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Hershey by 143.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after buying an additional 273,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 45.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $207.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.69. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $154.92 and a 1-year high of $216.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.