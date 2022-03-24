Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Raises Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Gray Television by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Gray Television by 10.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

