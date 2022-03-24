SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $258,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $58,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

