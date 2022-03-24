Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

