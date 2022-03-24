Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 22,957 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pinterest by 182.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.