Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 22,957 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE PINS opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.
About Pinterest (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
