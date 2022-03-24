Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to Post FY2026 Earnings of $14.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $14.50 for the year.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

VRTX opened at $248.13 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.