Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to Post FY2026 Earnings of $14.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $14.50 for the year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.
VRTX opened at $248.13 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
