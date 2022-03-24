Colliers Securities Comments on Myomo, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myomo in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the third quarter worth $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Myomo by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

