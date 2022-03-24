Bryan Lowell Wolff Sells 1,941 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQGet Rating) Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $29,522.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan Lowell Wolff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 22nd, Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 3,000 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00.

BBQ stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 4th quarter worth $26,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

About BBQ (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

