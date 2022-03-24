20,248 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.63 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

