Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

Snowflake stock opened at $222.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

