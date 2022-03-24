Private Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

