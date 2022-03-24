Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases 499 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.78 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

