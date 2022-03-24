Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $91.89

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.