SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Mary Ellen Lutey Sells 9,999 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Ellen Lutey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.76 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SM Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SM Energy by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SM Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SM Energy by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

