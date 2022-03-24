Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) COO Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $339,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50.

Shares of DOMO opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 42.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

