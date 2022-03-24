Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) CFO Sells 44,976 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KR stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $236,958,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

