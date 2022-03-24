Strs Ohio Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Booking worth $50,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Booking by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,724.52.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,159.75 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,325.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,358.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.