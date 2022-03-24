Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.78 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $164.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.62 and its 200 day moving average is $194.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

