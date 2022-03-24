MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,212.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,058.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,325.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.