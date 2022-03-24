Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT at $19.18

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

