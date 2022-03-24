Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.540-$2.740 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.54-2.74 EPS.

Shares of CTAS opened at $401.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

