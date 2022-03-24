Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.

GIFI opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.