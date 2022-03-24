Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.
GIFI opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.87.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (Get Rating)
