Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $462.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52 week low of $349.05 and a 52 week high of $485.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

