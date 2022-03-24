TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

