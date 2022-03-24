TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 557 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $110.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

