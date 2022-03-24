TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $60.15 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.