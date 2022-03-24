Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PFMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 321,123 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 647.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 188,239 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

