Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APYX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.