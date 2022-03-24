Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,465,000 after purchasing an additional 343,989 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $95,730,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $197.26 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average of $261.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

