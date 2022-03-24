Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $221,000 Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 461,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 286,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.