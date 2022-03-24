Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 112,028 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $66,365.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $87,508.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

ALLO stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

