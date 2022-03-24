Bfsg LLC Sells 675 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 217,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 105,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIC stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

