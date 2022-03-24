W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Insider Sells $523,849.50 in Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.63.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.