Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of REFI stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on REFI. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

