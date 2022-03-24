Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3345 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Topdanmark A/S from 365.00 to 400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.