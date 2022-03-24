Strs Ohio Has $23.35 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $173.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

