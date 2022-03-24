Strs Ohio Has $24.27 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Centene worth $24,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Centene by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after acquiring an additional 237,890 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

