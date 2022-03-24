Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.50

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 14506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.17 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 31.37%.
About Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.
