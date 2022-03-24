PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.34

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 1797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 130,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,719,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

