United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $29.97. 1,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFCS. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $755.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.02.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

