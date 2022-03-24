Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 283,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,544,588 shares.The stock last traded at $15.99 and had previously closed at $15.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

