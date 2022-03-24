Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bunge by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Bunge by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG stock opened at $111.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

