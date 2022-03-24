Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 275 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $51.64 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

