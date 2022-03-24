Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,790 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ameren by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ameren by 1,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ameren by 796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.13 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

