Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

K stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.