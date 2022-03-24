Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,801 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

