Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases Shares of 985 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $233.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

