Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Announces Earnings Results

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZY opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $567,114.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,995 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 6,577.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 750,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 3,384.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

