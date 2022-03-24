Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Announces Earnings Results

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ZY opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $52.00.
In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $567,114.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.
About Zymergen (Get Rating)
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
